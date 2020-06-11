Slugger selected by Tigers at No. 1

NEW YORK – Spencer Torkelson slugged his way through college, bashing baseballs all around the country with eye-popping power.

All those impressive long balls made the decision easy for the Detroit Tigers, who made the Arizona State star the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft Wednesday night.

While Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall, the surprise came when he was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred, rather than a first baseman.

Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played in college.

“It shows the amount of respect they have for me as an athlete,” a smiling Torkelson said in an interview during the MLB Network broadcast. “I'll take it and run with it. I like to label myself as a baseball player, and you give me a bat, a ball and a glove, and you know what? I'm just going to want to win.”

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago.

After having the worst record in the majors last season, Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. The Tigers took Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018, and now they've got a powerful bat that could anchor their lineup for years to come to go along with an arm they hope is a future ace.

With power to all fields and a great eye at the plate, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Torkelson established himself as college baseball's top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. He hit 54 home runs at Arizona State, two shy of the school record set by Bob Horner – who was drafted No. 1 overall in 1978.

Torkelson likely would have obliterated that mark if his college season hadn't been canceled after just 17 games because of the pandemic. The Petaluma, California, native hit .340 with six homers and 11 RBI this year.

“We know he can play first. But our scouts strongly feel that he can play third base, and that's out intent at this point,” Detroit general manager Al Avila said on the ESPN broadcast. “He's exactly the type of player we hoped would be there for us to get with the top pick. Obviously, he's one of the most productive hitters in college history.”

After Torkelson and Kjerstad were picked, Miami took Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer; Kansas City selected Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy; Toronto went with Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin; Seattle chose Georgia righty Emerson Hancock; and Pittsburgh picked New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales.

Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell ended the run on college players, going No. 8 to San Diego. That's the latest the first prep player was taken in a draft, surpassing Clayton Kershaw, who went to the Dodgers at No. 7 in 2006.

Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen was taken by Colorado with the ninth pick, followed by the Los Angeles Angels selecting Louisville lefty Reid Detmers to round out the top 10.

The Chicago Cubs selected hometown shortstop Ed Howard at No. 16. The 18-year-old Howard was a prep star at Mount Carmel High School on Chicago's South Side. He also started for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that advanced to the finals of the Little League World Series.

“As far as what stands out to us on the field, he's got an electric skill set,” said Dan Kantrovitz, vice president of scouting for the Cubs. “He's a plus shortstop. He's got pop in his bat. He can run. He can impact a game in so many ways and we think he's got a chance to be a star.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Howard becomes the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997. Howard has committed to the University of Oklahoma.

Howard hit .421 (48 for 114) with three homers in 35 games during his junior year with Mount Carmel. His senior season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rounds 2-5 will be held tonight, for a total of 160 players selected.

Undrafted players will need to wait until Sunday before they can sign with major league teams, who can offer signing bonuses only up to $20,000 as agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players' association.