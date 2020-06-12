The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, June 12, 2020 4:30 pm

    MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

    RONALD BLUM | Associated Press

     

    NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained Friday by the Associated Press.

    Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason.

    The players’ last offer, on Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.

    MLB proposed that players be guaranteed about $1.25 billion in salaries, earn an additional $200 million if the postseason is completed plus a $50 million postseason players' pool, even if no tickets are sold.

    The union's proposal would guarantee players $2.2 billion. Before the new coronavirus caused opening day to be pushed back from March 26, salaries had been set to total $4 billion.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story