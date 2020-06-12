Tigers load up by drafting college hitters

NEW YORK – The Detroit Tigers took a few more big swings at rebuilding their lineup.

And, they hope sooner rather than later.

After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the Major League Baseball amateur draft Wednesday night, the Tigers used their first four picks Thursday on hitters they envision joining him in Detroit.

Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler led off the draft's second day as the No. 38 overall selection. The Tigers then took LSU outfielder Danny Cabrera 62nd overall, and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz – son of former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr. and grandson of Jose Cruz – 11 picks later.

Detroit went back to Arizona State in the fourth round, taking Torkelson's switch-hitting teammate Gage Workman. Both were drafted by the Tigers as third basemen.

The Astros had to wait a while to make their first selection in this year's draft after having their first- and second-round pick stripped by Commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the team's punishment for breaking rules against using electronics to steal signs during games.

Houston took a pitcher from the Bronx, New York at No. 72, hard-throwing Mount Saint Michael Academy right-hander Alex Santos.

While Detroit focused on adding offense, Miami went all pitching – already considered the strength in the upper levels of its system – with its first five selections.

Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer was the No. 3 overall pick to the Marlins, and they followed with Oklahoma high school lefty Daxton Fulton (No. 40), Ball State righty Kyle Nicolas (No. 61), Coastal Carolina right-hander Zach McCambley (No. 75) and Vanderbilt lefty Jake Eder (No. 104).

“It feels really good and satisfying,” Nicolas said of getting picked. “When I came to Ball State as a freshman, that's what I aimed to be. I wanted to play at the next level. The success Ball State and Coach (Rich) Maloney have had is a big reason why I came here and it's humbling to join all of the Ball State greats.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Nicolas went 2-2 with six saves in 23 appearances (five starts) as a sophomore in 2019. He had a 5.40 ERA, but struck out 78 hitters in 512/3 innings and held opponents to a .184 batting average. In March, he earned National Player of the Week honors after striking out 17 and allowing just one hit and one walk in a seven-inning start against Sacred Heart.

MLB.com's scouting report, which ranked him as the No. 60 prospect in the draft, shows that he has an elite repertoire, but is still learning to throw strikes consistently.

Later, Notre Dame right-hander reliever Joe Boyle was selected by the Reds in the fifth round, with the No. 143 overall selection. MLB.com says the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Boyle has the “best arm strength in the draft” with a fastball that touches 102 mph and sits in the upper 90s. He also has a biting slider in the upper 80s and used that two-pitch mix to strike out 17 in 81/3 innings this season before the season was canceled. He held hitters to a .107 batting average and compiled a 3.24 ERA with a 1-1 record and two saves.

Detroit had the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years, after taking Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018. With their potential future ace already sailing through the farm system, the Tigers turned to bats this time.

Dingler, who moved from center field behind the plate two years ago, was hitting .340 with five home runs and 14 RBI for the Buckeyes.

Cabrera is a patient hitter who hit .345 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs and six stolen bases for LSU this year.