Rule changes part of MLB proposal

NEW YORK – Extra innings that start with runners on second base, games ending in ties and re-entry are among the possibilities for a radically altered 2020 Major League Baseball season, one limited to a maximum 60 games by teams that claim they can't afford more due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB included the controversial extra-inning runner rule in its proposal Wednesday for a 60-game season, down from an initial 82, and also wants it for 2021. The players' association accepted the rule Thursday for 2020 only in its counter-proposal for 70 games, down from an initial 114.

The union also said it wants to discuss allowing games to end in ties “after a certain number of innings” and “the relaxation of substitution rules in extra innings.”

Copies of both proposals were obtained by The Associated Press. Some aspects were first reported by USA Today. The runner on second rule has been used in the minor leagues for the last two seasons.

One big on-field change already has been agreed to by both sides if there is a deal: expansion of the designated hitter to games involving National League teams.

But a deal is far from certain.

MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem told union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer on Friday that teams will not make another proposal. Commissioner Rob Manfred has threatened an an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer.

The union's executive board is likely to meet Saturday.

Complicating any possible resumption, MLB shut all 30 training camps in Arizona and Florida for COVID-19 testing after Philadelphia said five players and three other team employees tested positive. Toronto and San Francisco also reported either positive tests or symptoms that could indicate the disease.

While the NBA, NHL and MLS have found ways to restart their sports, baseball has been unable to cope with the economic dislocation caused by the new coronavirus and the prospect of playing in empty ballparks, reverting to the fractious labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972 to 1995. With time slipping away, the sport will have at best its shortest schedule since the dawn of professional baseball in the 1870s.

Players and MLB are increasingly dismayed with each other and appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022.

Manfred flew to Arizona and met with union head Tony Clark for five hours on Tuesday in an effort to end the fighting and strike a deal. Manfred said the next day the sides had reached a framework on a deal.

Like the extra-innings experiment, the larger postseason would occur only in the event of an agreement. MLB wants the right to institute a “bubble” environment if needed for health reasons, but the union is insisting it should have to give consent, “which shall not unreasonably be withheld.”

But Clark refused to call it a framework and said his eight-player executive subcommittee rejected it.

The union countered with a 70-game schedule as part of a proposal that left the sides about $275 million apart.