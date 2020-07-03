Cubs lefty has surgery on thumb

CHICAGO – Already concerned about the depth of their rotation, the Chicago Cubs will have to get by for at least a little while without one starter because of a freak injury.

Left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes.

Chicago did not have a timetable for his return.

“There's a best-case scenario in which it heals quickly and his thumb feels good and he can resume a pretty rapid ramp up from that point,” said Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations. “He's been built up, is pretty far along. But there's certainly another scenario in which the nerve takes longer to heal and is going to be significantly delayed. We really can't forecast it. We just have to wait and see and hope for the best.”

Quintana cut his thumb at his home in Miami on Saturday and needed five stitches, according to the team. The damage to the digital sensory nerve was revealed during an exploratory procedure in Chicago on Thursday and repaired at that time.

The 31-year-old is expected to resume throwing in about two weeks. The Cubs hope to get a better idea then of how much time he will miss in a season that starts July 23 or 24 and has been shortened to 60 games.

Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA last year in his second full season with the Cubs. He was an All-Star for the crosstown White Sox in 2016.

Alec Mills could take Quintana's spot in the rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander had a 2.75 ERA in four starts and nine appearances last season. Right-handers Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea are also in the mix.

The Cubs resume workouts today for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps March 12. Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Elsewhere around the majors, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was going to address his entire team before the start of MLB's unprecedented summer training camp, just like he did when spring training opened about 41/2 months ago. It was on a Zoom call instead of in person this time.

When the New York Mets resume practice, 60-year-old hitting coach Chili Davis will be working with hitters remotely and not at Citi Field with the players and other staff members.

At Fenway Park, weights and other exercise equipment were set up Thursday in the concourse under the seats that Red Sox fans won't be occupying.

Things certainly are different for baseball's resumption amid the pandemic, three weeks before the start of a 60-game regular season. The Rangers, Mets and Red Sox are among the teams set for their first official summer workouts today, along with the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals minus first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross after they opted out of the season.

After the Toronto Blue Jays received a Canadian government exemption Thursday to work out at Rogers Centre, every team will be at its home ballpark to restart preseason workouts that abruptly came to a halt March 12 in Arizona and Florida.

The Rangers will hold the first official team activity in their new retractable-roof stadium, even though some players have been working out there for several weeks.

Players will be staggered in different groups and times for workouts after Woodward's remarks by video conference.

The Mets will be at Citi Field without Davis, and first-year Mets manager Luis Rojas said the timeline for the hitting coach to join the team there is uncertain.

The New York Post was first to report that Davis wouldn't be there in person for the beginning of practices because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Post, citing unidentified sources in its report, said Davis does not have the virus.

The Yankees won't have their first full workout until Saturday, but Gerrit Cole and Adam Ottavino threw bullpens to coaching assistant Radley Haddad at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Cole, preparing for the July 23 opener at Washington, pitched three innings. Ottavino pitched two. Each had their own bag of balls.

Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Like Voit were the batters. New York used the home, visitors and auxiliary clubhouses and five mounds: two in each bullpen and one on the field.

“I think the biggest thing right now is just taking inventory when everyone comes in and kind of just making sure they're kind of at the spot that maybe they talked about being at,” new pitching coach Matt Blake said.