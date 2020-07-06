Braves' Hernandez opts out of season

ATLANTA – Former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández has opted out of the 2020 season, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that Hernández, 34, made the decision after workouts Friday and Saturday at Truist Park.

The decision came a day after Snitker announced that four-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, premier reliever Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma had positive COVID-19 tests.

Snitker said Hernández may have realized “it is way, way different” now as players must deal with the concerns of trying to start the season during the pandemic.

“Everybody told him it would be, but until you live it I don't think you know it,” Snitker said. “As tests come in and outbreaks and things like that, I think it's just human nature to process these things as you have family members involved and children and things like that.

“Things like that aren't a reality until we get here and live it.”

Hernández, a six-time All-Star in 15 seasons with Seattle, won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He signed a one-year minor league deal with the Braves on Jan. 20. The deal included an invitation to big league spring training, and he would have earned $1 million if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster.

Correa's request

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he's asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.

“When I talk to my wife, she knows,” he said. “No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we're going to be home. We're going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else.”

Correa's wife was Miss Texas in 2016. The couple wed in the Dominican Republic in December.

Correa spoke at length about the importance of personal responsibility among players if they hope to get through this 60-game season.

“We know what it takes to make the season possible,” he said. “What we're doing is we come to work out and we go back to our houses.”

Yelich's timing

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich acknowledges he benefited from fortunate timing in his contract negotiations.

The Brewers held a March 6 news conference to announce that the 2018 NL MVP had agreed to a nine-year, $215 million contract. Spring training was halted less than a week later.

Yelich's deal was finalized before the loss of revenue from MLB's shortened season, and labor unrest, created at least some uncertainty about the game's financial future.

“At the end of the day, this is where I wanted to be,” Yelich, 28, said. “I said it a lot at the time when we had a press conference, which feels like it was years ago.

“But it's one of those things where one of the reasons I did it was because I've really loved and enjoyed playing here, and the other is you never know what's going to happen in the future. I'd be lying if I told you I knew a pandemic was going to hit, but it's kind of just how it played out.”

Yelich had two years remaining on his contract.