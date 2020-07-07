Test delays disrupt workouts

WASHINGTON – Baseball's two World Series teams canceled workouts Monday because of coronavirus testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season.

The defending champion Washington Nationals and reigning American League champion Houston Astros each called off training camp practices after not receiving test results from Friday. The cancellations come amid delays around Major League Baseball, with some players opting out of the return to play, and in the aftermath of Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle criticizing slow test results and a lack of some personal protective equipment.

“Without accurate and timely testing, it is simply not safe for us to continue with summer camp,” Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said. “Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk.”

Astros general manager James Click said the delay in testing results and the contagious nature of the coronavirus led to the decision to cancel a full day of workouts.

“Despite these delays over the holiday weekend, we're optimistic that the this process will be ironed out and we'll be back on the field and ready to compete for a championship soon,” Click said.

MLB said in a statement that 95% of its intake testing had been completed and that the Utah laboratory it's using had reported 98% of results, a majority of those a day after samples were collected. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend, doesn't expect them to continue and commended teams for canceling workouts.

But frustration is building around the majors over testing delays.

Speaking out

With so few Black players in the major leagues, Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was afraid to talk openly about racial discrimination. He kept his thoughts – and his stories – to himself.

He wouldn't speak of the time in high school in California when he and another Black classmate were on their way to basketball practice, playing their music in the car. Police pulled them over, shoved them against the car, frisked them aggressively, emptied the car while claiming to look for drugs, then let them go.

“They say, 'OK, you can go, but next time don't play your music so loud around here because next time we're not going to be so nice,' ” said Garrett, who is trying to bring awareness of racial issues to his team.

“I was scared to talk about these injustice issues we were having because, in baseball, there's not a lot of African Americans that play the game and I was nowhere near (Colin) Kaepernick (in prominence). I felt I could be pushed out of the game. That was really scary for me.”

Fenway adapts

A pitching mound in a picnic area. Exercise bicycles in the concourse. Lockers in the luxury suites.

Banished from their spring training complex in COVID 19-ravaged Florida to their historic but cozy home, the Red Sox are squeezing any space they can out of Fenway Park for the reboot of spring training that baseball is calling summer camp.

When players arrived last week, they found their lockers set up not in the traditional home clubhouse used since the days of Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski but in the upper-deck luxury suites along the first-base line.

“It's pretty cool eating breakfast in the suite looking out into the field,” first baseman Mitch Moreland said. “I don't know if we'll move back.”

The area under the first-base stands has become a workout room, with artificial turf over the cement walkway usually trod by fans and a batting cage blocking the concession stands. And a mound for pitchers to warm up is under the bleachers in what the team calls the “Big Concourse.”