Yankee closer Chapman tests positive for virus

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman became the latest high-profile player to test positive for the coronavirus, his diagnosis announced Saturday hours after the Houston Astros canceled another practice due to virus concerns.

In New York, manager Aaron Boone said Chapman wouldn't “be here for the foreseeable future.” Boone said the left-handed reliever “overall was doing well” despite experiencing mild symptoms.

The AL champ Yankees already were missing star infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa, who tested positive last week and are isolating at home.

In Houston, the Astros canceled their workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus.

It's the second time this week the Astros have wiped out a practice session because of concerns about the pandemic.

The cancellation came after All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman was held out of practice on Wednesday because of delays in receiving his test results.

Also testing positive was Kansas City backup catcher Cam Gallagher. Gallagher, who said he is asymptomatic, participated in an intrasquad game Friday night before receiving his positive test results on Saturday.

Céspedes ready

The delay of the season due to the pandemic has given Yoenis Céspedes time to recover from injuries and the Mets outfielder said he'll be ready for the first game.

The 34-year-old slugger has struggled with a string of injuries that have kept him out of the lineup for almost two years. He could be a good candidate to be the team's designated hitter with the National League using it this season.

NHL reaches deal

Hockey became the latest sport to finalize a return after NHL owners and players approved an agreement Friday to resume the season – and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

Games are scheduled to begin Aug. 1 in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. pushing the league into Canada for the summer and fall until the Stanley Cup is awarded in late September or early October.

Training camps open across North America on Monday, which is also the deadline for players to opt out of participating with no penalty.

The return-to-play plan, tentatively approved by the NHL and NHL Players' Association on Monday, was ratified by the league's board of governors and with majority approval from players following a three-day voting period, ending Friday. Along with it, the two sides also formally approved a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

“This agreement is a meaningful step forward for the players and owners, and for our game, in a difficult and uncertain time,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said.

The NHL is back with an expanded 24-team playoff format, but things will be much different from the norm: There will be no fans. There will be between five and six games a day at the start – up to three at each site, which will be heavily cordoned off from the public.

James, Popovich praise precautions

Lakers star LeBron James and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich raved about what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and many others teamed together to make happen at Disney, where 22 NBA teams are practicing as they prepare to restart the season later this month.

“They took all precautionary reasons, measures to make sure that we as a league are as safe as we can be,” James said. “Obviously, in anything that you do, there can be things that could happen, but we will cross that line if it happens.”

But Popovich's age – he is 71 – called into question whether he should be at the restart.

The CDC says people 65 and over can be more vulnerable to the virus. The NBA has three head coaches who have celebrated that birthday; New Orleans' Alvin Gentry, 65; Houston's Mike D'Antoni, 69, and Popovich. Pelicans assistant Jeff Bzdelik, 67, and Lakers' assistant Lionel Hollins, 66, are not at Disney.

“We have special guidelines and special things that we have to abide by,” Spurs forward Rudy Gay said. “I think going into this bubble, everybody has to take the proper precautions and do their own part ... not just our team, but other teams. It's definitely serious. It's a serious issue. But we vow to do the right thing.”

Popovich points to rising virus numbers in Texas as proof that on the NBA campus, where players and coaches will be tested daily and exposure to the outside world is basically cut off, his health shouldn't be more at risk.

And to him, this is much more than basketball.

The NBA restart will be about raising awareness on social issues and combating racism, and Popovich wants to be a big part of that conversation.

“If this bubble works, I'm safer here than I would be in Texas,” Popovich said. “And since the decision was made to do this to start the season again, under these circumstances, with all the precautions, what a great opportunity.”

James opts not to wear special jersey

James won't wear one of the NBA-approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey when the league resumes competition.

“It was no disrespect to the list that was handed down to all the players,” James said. “I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It's just something that didn't seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.”

As part of the NBA's recognition of the nationwide invigoration of the social justice movement, NBA players are allowed to choose from a lengthy list of possible messages for their jerseys during the league's restart. James is among just a few who declined to choose one of the messages, he said.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey,” James said.

“I had a couple of things in mind, but I wasn't part of that process, which is OK. ... Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning. I don't need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I'm about and what I'm here to do.”

Harden, Westbrook not in Orlando

Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook did not travel with the team to Orlando and did not participate in the team's first practice.

D'Antoni didn't provide a reason for their absence but said he expects both players to join the team in Florida soon.

“I don't think it's going to be too many days,” D'Antoni said. “It will work itself out. Some things you can't control totally, but in a few days they'll be here.”