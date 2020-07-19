Blue Jays not allowed to play in Canada

TORONTO – The Blue Jays won't play their home games in Toronto this year because Canada's government doesn't think it's safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal government had denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.

The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play in its home stadium and was awaiting approval from Canada's federal government. The other 29 Major League Baseball teams plan to play in their home ballparks, without spectators, when the pandemic-shortened 60-game season begins on July 23.

Mendicino told The AP frequent travel to the U.S., where COVID-19 cases are surging, was the biggest issue.

Exhibitions begin

Didi Gregorius watched over the top of his face mask as his drive off Washington ace Max Scherzer sailed into empty outfield seats.

Fake cheers – meant to encourage the hometown Nationals – accidentally piped through the stadium as the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop rounded the bases. After touching home plate, he pantomimed air-fives to teammates.

Baseball's first pandemic-era homer sure was fitting.

Exhibition games in Washington, New York and Pittsburgh on Saturday gave Major League Baseball its first look at coronavirus-era games – fake crowd noise and all. Still, for clubs limited to practices and intrasquads in their own ballparks for the past two weeks, Saturday stood as an important mile marker as baseball tries to start a shortened 60-game season next Thursday amid a pandemic.

Umpires wore face masks, as did some players. Backups watched from the stands to maintain social distancing in dugouts. They all tried to follow safety protocols, including a ban on licking fingers or spitting.

Gregorius drilled a three-run homer in the first inning in Washington, the first big fly by a player in any of Saturday's games.

The 30-year-old first-year Phillie is one of a handful of players who has said he'll wear a mask full-time this season. Gregorius has a chronic kidney disorder that makes him high risk for the coronavirus.

Back in camp

A pair of All-Stars remain uncertain for opening day after missing the start of summer camp due to positive coronavirus tests – Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu.

Freeman was at Truist Park on Friday about an hour after receiving his second negative test for the coronavirus, earning him medical clearance to return. On Saturday, the four-time All-Star revealed he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees early on and was fearful of losing his life.

LeMahieu participated in his first practice Friday after testing positive at his home in Michigan last month.