Nationals' Robles finally in camp

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals are happy to have their starting center fielder finally in camp, the New York Yankees and Mets got key players back in the lineup and Pittsburgh will start the season without one of their top prospects.

Teams around the league were beginning to make their final preparations Sunday for the start of the abbreviated baseball season.

Washington is counting on having Victor Robles patrolling center field when Max Scherzer throws the first pitch of the season Thursday night against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park.

Robles had his first official workout with the team Sunday after being quarantined for two weeks because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was definitely very difficult, the fact that I really wasn't able to work much on my swing,” Robles said through an interpreter. “But I appreciate that the team did a good job of taking me a lot of things that I could use within the apartment, even baseballs and whatnot, to try to stay as ready as I could physically.”

Meanwhile in New York, All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu was in the Yankees' lineup Sunday night for the first time since recovering from COVID-19. LeMahieu hit leadoff and was expected to get a couple of at-bats as the Bronx Bombers hosted the crosstown Mets in an exhibition tuneup at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge made his summer exhibition debut and homered on an 0-2 fastball from Corey Oswalt in the first inning.

Masahiro Tanaka threw his second bullpen since getting hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton's line drive in a simulated game early this month. Tanaka will probably face hitters Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone said, but it's unclear when the right-hander might be ready for his first regular-season start.

Right-hander Luis Cessa returned to the Yankees after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos is away from the team to deal with a personal matter. In a related move, New York added veteran catcher René Rivera to the 40-man roster. Reserve first baseman Matt Adams was released.

Pirates third base prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes is out indefinitely while dealing with the novel coronavirus.

Manager Derek Shelton announced Hayes' illness Sunday after the 23-year-old gave the team clearance to do so.

The diagnosis blunts the momentum that Hayes, considered the top infield prospect within the organization, built during spring training. The Pirates expected Hayes, a three-time Gold Glove winner while in the minors, to make his MLB debut this season while splitting time with Colin Moran. But now he must wait in isolation waiting for his clearance to return to the team.

For openers

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed that Matthew Boyd will start Detroit's opener in Cincinnati on Friday night.

“I know it's going to look different this year, without getting to share it with the fans in person, but I'm sure it'll be pretty special on TV with everything that they'll do,” he said.

Braun sits

Brewers outfielder/first baseman Ryan Braun hasn't played in any of the team's five intrasquad games, raising some concern about his availability for Friday's opener with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“I'm still confident he's going to be fine,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But it's Sunday. We've got three days of games left after today. He's got to get on the field soon, yes.”