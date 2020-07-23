Wait's over: Time to play ball

Opening day, at last.

A baseball season that was on the brink before it ever began because of the virus outbreak is set to start tonight when excitable Max Scherzer and the World Series champion Washington Nationals play host to prized ace Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.

When it does get underway – the DC forecast calls for thunderstorms, the latest rocky inning in this what-can-go-wrong game – it'll mark the most bizarre year in the history of Major League Baseball.

A 60-game season, stars opting out. Ballparks without fans, players wearing masks. Piped-in sound effects, cardboard cutouts for spectators. Spray-painted ads on the mound, pitchers with personal rosin bags.

And a rack of strange rules. DHs in the National League, well, OK. An automatic runner on second to start the 10th inning? C'mon, now.

“Gosh, it's going to be fun,” Cole said. “It's going to have fake crowd noise, and going to be 2020 coronavirus baseball.”

Plus, a poignant reminder of the world we live in. A Black Lives Matter stencil can be put on mounds throughout the majors during the opening weekend.

And still there's a team that doesn't know where it's going to play — barred from Toronto because of health concerns, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays had hoped to roost in Pittsburgh or Baltimore or Buffalo or somewhere else.

“This is 2020 baseball,” Scherzer said.

To many fans, that will do. No other choice, really. Four months after the games were supposed to start, strange ball is better than no ball, right?

We'll see.

Opening day brings a tasty doubleheader: a marquee pitching matchup in Washington, followed by the nightcap at Dodger Stadium when outfielder Mookie Betts, fresh off a $365 million, 12-year contract, and his new Los Angeles teammates take on the San Francisco Giants.

Betts' new deal is baseball's second-largest in total dollars behind the $426.5 million, 12-year contract for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout covering 2019-30.

One player Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw won't face: six-time All-Star, three-time champion and former MVP Buster Posey. The Giants catcher and his wife have adopted twin identical girls who were prematurely born, and he's among about a dozen players who have chosen to sit out this year.

“From a baseball standpoint, it was a tough decision for me,” Posey said. “From a family standpoint, making a decision to protect children, our children, it was relatively easy.”

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis also are sitting out.

Other players won't be ready by the weekend – Wednesday, the Royals announced Hunter Dozier had tested positive for the virus and was being put on the IL.

Social justice

MLB players traditionally haven't been as outspoken as those in the NFL and NBA on social issues. Until this year, former Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell was the only baseball player to take a knee before the national anthem – he did that in 2017 and felt it cost him a future spot in the majors.

New Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before an exhibition game this week. A group of Reds did the same in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

MLB players can put a patch with “Black Lives Matter” or “United For Change” on a jersey sleeve during opening day.

Trout to play

Mike Trout has decided to play for the Angels in the shortened season, although his year will be paused in a few weeks by the birth of his first child.

The three-time AL MVP confirmed his decision Wednesday before the Angels' final exhibition game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium.

Ball kids are back

Major League Baseball has adjusted its policy for bat-and-ball kids this summer, clearing the way for ball boys and girls to return to the foul lines during games. It recently informed clubs of the change, along with a set of detailed guidelines covering what they are allowed to do at the ballpark.