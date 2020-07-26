Garcia homers twice in White Sox victory

CHICAGO – Leury García crashed a successful pitch-and-catch college reunion for Dallas Keuchel and James McCann.

No one on the Chicago White Sox seemed to mind.

García homered from both sides of the plate, and Chicago pounded the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Saturday.

Keuchel won his White Sox debut while throwing to McCann in a battery comprised of former teammates at the University of Arkansas. But the diminutive García, listed at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, stole the show with his second career multihomer game.

“I'm not trying to hit the home run. I know what I can do,” García said.

Edwin Encarnación hit a two-run drive as the White Sox bounced back nicely after losing 10-5 to the reigning AL Central champions on Friday night. McCann and Eloy Jiménez also went deep on the second day of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season.

Keuchel, who agreed to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December, allowed two runs in 51/3 innings. McCann finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Nice day for a pair of Razorbacks.

“James is still the same old guy,” Keuchel said. “Sometimes he'll lull you to sleep with kind of the lack of emotion, but he's kind of like me where the deep down emotion is what carries him to be a great player.”

Nelson Cruz connected for Minnesota, which hit a major league-record 307 homers last year. Randy Dobnak pitched four effective innings in a spot start after the Twins decided to give Rich Hill a couple more days to prepare for his debut with the team.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Dobnak said. “A few I kind of let get away from me a little bit, but overall I thought the slider was doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

After Dobnak (0-1) departed, the White Sox jumped all over Zack Littell. García led off with a drive to right-center. With José Abreu aboard after a two-out single, Encarnación and Jiménez hit consecutive homers for a 5-0 lead.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 2, 10 INN.: In Cleveland, Greg Holland struck out the top of Indians order to strand the tying run at second base and Maikel Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.

With Greg Allen on second, Holland fanned César Hernández and José Ramírez before getting All-Star Francisco Lindor to chase strike three in the dirt .

Interleague

TIGERS 6, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Miguel Cabrera passed two superstars with a homer and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias to rally Detroit.

Jones snapped a 4-4 tie with his homer into the Reds' bullpen in center field off Raisel Iglesias (0-1), who set a Reds record for a reliever with 12 losses last year.

Cabrera salvaged his four-strikeout day with a seventh-inning, two-run home run that lifted Detroit to a brief 4-3 lead and broke a tie with Adrian Beltre for 30th place on the career home run list.

NATIONALS 9, YANKEES 3: In Washington, Victor Robles jump-started Washington's dormant offense by delivering three hits and four RBIs, including a homer he celebrated by pantomiming pandemic-appropriate “air high-fives” with teammates, helping the Nationals win despite being without scratched starter Stephen Strasburg and five errors.

Asdrúbal Cabrera and Michael A. Taylor also hit home runs for Washington, which lost 2019 World Series MVP Strasburg to a nerve issue in his pitching hand .