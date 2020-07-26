The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, July 26, 2020 1:40 pm

    Reds put Moustakas on IL, Senzel also scratched

    Associated Press

     

    CINCINNATI -- Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati's lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers.

    The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19. Davidson was the Reds DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.

    Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn't feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution.

    “If there’s any doubt, you’ve got to stay home," Bell said.

    There was no immediate explanation for why Senzel was scratched about an hour before the scheduled start of the game.

    ------

    More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story