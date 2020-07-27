Tigers get to Reds' bullpen

CINCINNATI – C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers got to Cincinnati's bullpen for the second straight day in a 3-2 victory over the Reds on Sunday.

Miguel Cabrera led off with a 10-pitch walk before Cron connected against Michael Lorenzen (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to right.

“Those guys – (Cron) and (Jonathan Schoop) and Miggy – they're run-producers,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhite said. “They're legit. When they're looking for a pitch and get it, they hit it a long way. It's all about coming up big in big moments.”

The Reds got one back when Freddy Galvis and Aristides Aquino opened the bottom half with consecutive doubles. Aquino advanced to third on Curt Casali's fly ball to center, but Joe Jiménez got Joey Votto to bounce into a game-ending double play for his second save in two days.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 6: In Houston, the Astros surrendered a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning.

Lewis and Shed Long Jr. each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who had dropped their last 15 games against Houston.

Dan Altavilla (1-0) got the win. Taylor Williams yielded an RBI double to Michael Brantley before striking out Alex Bregman for his first career save.

Martín Maldonado drove in two runs for Houston. Chris Devenski (0-1) got the loss.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 2: In Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings to help Cleveland take two of three in the delayed season-opening series.

Jose Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians.

With his rotation currently thin due to pitchers testing positive for COVID-19, Royals manager Mike Matheny started reliever Ronald Bolaños (0-1), who gave up two runs in the first and took the loss.

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 4: In Oakland, Calif., Shohei Ohtani failed to record an out in the two-way star's return to the mound, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base.

The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. David Fletcher wound up with four hits.

TWINS 14, WHITE SOX 2: In Chicago, Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in seven runs, helping Kenta Maeda win his debut with Minnesota.

Cruz finished with four hits and scored four times. He went 7 for 13 with 10 RBI and three home runs in the opening series.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo López (0-1) recorded just two outs before leaving with shoulder tightness. Left fielder Eloy Jiménez also departed early because he was feeling light-headed.

YANKEES 3, NATIONALS 2: In Washington, Gleyber Torres homered to help the Yankees rally for the victory.

Torres and Luke Voit connected in the seventh, tying it at 2. Torres then singled in Hicks in the eighth against Sean Doolittle (0-1).

Chad Green (1-0) working two innings for the win. Zack Britton got three outs for his first save.

The Nationals wasted a terrific performance by Patrick Corbin, who struck out eight in 61/3 innings.

RAYS 6, BLUE JAYS 5, 10 innings: In St. Petersburg, Fla., Kevin Kiermaier's first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right field corner in the 10th inning, gave Tampa Bay the win. Tampa Bay's defensive whiz delivered the second game-ending hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force extra innings, then fell behind again 5-4 when Blue Jays pinch-runner Santiago Espinal stole third base and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s sacrifice fly off Chaz Roe (1-0).

Shun Yamaguchi (0-1) got the loss.