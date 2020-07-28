Santana homers as Indians complete sweep, 5-3 over White Sox

CLEVELAND – Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer, Oscar Mercado had a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.

Santana's first inning blast helped spoil the return of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon (0-1) from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first appearance since May 1, 2019.

Cleveland won the opener 4-3 behind a career-high nine strikeouts by Aaron Civale and home runs from Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer. The Indians did not trail in the twinbill and have not experienced a lead change in their first five games.

Mercado drove in Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana in the fourth, extending Cleveland's lead to 5-1. James McCann hit a solo homer for Chicago in the second, and Jose Abreu added another in the sixth off right-hander Adam Plutko (1-0).

Abreu, who went 3 for 4, doubled in the eighth and scored on Nicky Delmonico's single that pulled the White Sox within 5-3. Zack Collins followed with a drive to the wall in center, but Mercado made a tremendous leaping catch to end the inning.

Rookie Cam Hill earned his first save with a perfect ninth. Plutko struck out four over six innings in his season debut.

Carlos Santana and José Ramírez had two hits apiece for the Indians, who have won three in a row. Chicago relievers held Cleveland scoreless over 10 innings on the day.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing a cough and a stuffy nose Monday, rejoined the team after testing negative for COVID-19.

The 58-year-old said he was diagnosed with a chest cold. Renteria did not miss a game because the series opener was rained out.

COMEBACK KID

White Sox RHP Ian Hamilton worked a scoreless sixth in his first game in the majors since Sept. 25, 2018. He was struck by a foul ball last June while sitting in the dugout with Triple-A Charlotte, suffering multiple facial fractures and catastrophic dental damage. “As long as my teeth don't fall out, they'll be good for now,” Hamilton quipped.

HE'S GOT IT

White Sox rookie CF Luis Robert raced from center to straight-away right and stepped in front of RF Leury Garcia to catch the routine fly ball in the fifth inning of the nightcap. Garcia seemed stunned that Robert came all the way from his position to catch the can of corn, throwing up his hands and jokingly signalling for Robert to get back to center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (head) took batting practice and ran the bases but was held out of both games. The 23-year-old slugger was hurt Sunday when he crashed into the left field wall against Minnesota.

Indians: C Roberto Perez (right shoulder soreness) was unavailable for the nightcap after going 0 for 4 in the opener. C Beau Taylor was selected from Cleveland's alternate training site between games.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (0-1, 17.18 ERA) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings on opening day against Minnesota. He has thrown 14 2/3 consecutive scoreless frames against the Indians.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the three-game series finale Wednesday. The 2019 All-Star Game MVP struck out 14 over six scoreless innings against Kansas City on opening day.