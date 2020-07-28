Royals get offensive to dismantle Tigers

DETROIT – Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City's six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers 14-6 on Monday night, spoiling Detroit's fan-free home opener.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBI, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. Foster Griffin (1-0) won in relief, but he also had to leave his major league debut with a left forearm strain.

Detroit's Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery. The Tigers didn't plan on a long outing from the right-hander, and he allowed four runs and five hits in 22/3 innings after missing the whole 2019 season.

Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Brett Phillips also homered for Kansas City. JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes went deep for Detroit.

Kansas City took the lead for good with a six-run fourth. Kyle Funkhouser (0-1), making his big league debut in relief of Fulmer, allowed a two-run single by Ryan O'Hearn that made it 7-5.

Royals starter Mike Montgomery allowed three earned runs and five hits in two innings.

The ballpark was mostly empty because of the coronavirus pandemic, although there were some folks who may have had a decent view on the deck of the Detroit Athletic Club high beyond center field. It was certainly a warmer home opener than Detroit is used to, and it was the first time the Tigers played their home opener at night since 1980.

The Tigers honored Hall of Famer Al Kaline before the game with a video tribute and by raising a flag with his last name on it. Kaline died in April.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2: In San Diego, Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run as the San Diego Padres took three of four games in their opening series.

The Padres, who feel they're built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games. They haven't had a winning season since 2010.

The Padres scored five runs in the fourth inning before Luke Weaver (0-1) recorded an out. The highlight was Tatis hitting a ball to left-center that rolled to the wall, bringing in three runs to give San Diego a 6-2 lead.

The former TinCap dove into third headfirst and his helmet went flying. Tatis finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last year despite being limited to 84 games due to injuries. He didn't play after mid-August due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He has vowed not to change his hard-charging style.

RAYS 14, BRAVES 5: In St. Petersburgh, Fla., Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Reliever Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.

Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.

Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI in the win.

BLUE JAYS 4, NATIONALS 1: In Washington, D.C., Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto's four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez (0-1) to account for all the Blue Jays' scoring.

Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.

Ryan Borucki (1-0) got four outs to earn the win, and Anthony Bass – filling in for Giles – got his first save of the year.