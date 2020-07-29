Marlins' season suspended

MIAMI – Major League Baseball temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins' season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus outbreak, and the three remaining games in this week's New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies series were postponed Tuesday.

In a statement, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and plan for a resumption of play early next week.

The Marlins remained stranded in Philadelphia, where they played last weekend. The Phillies-Yankees games through Thursday were postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” MLB said, although no Phillies players have tested positive.

The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players, bringing their total to 15, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.

Nine players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive earlier.

The Marlins had been scheduled to play at Baltimore today and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees will play at Baltimore on those days.

Miami's three games this weekend at Washington were also postponed. Additional MLB rescheduling during the week of Aug. 3 will be announced later this week.

The Marlins underwent another round of tests Tuesday morning. Their outbreak raised anew questions about baseball's attempts to conduct a season outside of a bubble environment, which the NFL also has opted not to create for its season.

“This could put it in danger,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said of the outbreak. “I don't believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis.

“Major League Baseball – the players, the owners, the managers – have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work,” Fauci said. “It's very unfortunate what happened with the Miami (Marlins).”

The Marlins planned to remain in Philadelphia until at least Wednesday. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it was working with the Marlins and Phillies on contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

MLB said that among more than 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, there were no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 teams.

In Cleveland, Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria returned to the team Tuesday after awakening with some COVID-19 symptoms a day earlier and being isolated for 24 hours.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB would forge ahead despite the Marlins' outbreak.

“Obviously, we don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing,” Manfred said Monday night on the MLB Network. “But I don't see it as a nightmare. ... We think we can keep people safe and continue to play.”

Manfred said there are factors that would force MLB to alter plans.

“A team losing a number of players that rendered it completely noncompetitive would be an issue that we would have to address and have to think about making a change,” he said. “Whether that was shutting down a part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances.

“Same thing with respect to league-wide. You get to a certain point league-wide where it does become a health threat, and we certainly would shut down at that point.”

MLB and the union held talks Monday after aspects of the protocols were widely ignored during the season's first four days, such as the prohibitions on high-fives and other physical celebrations.

“We have to do a better job,” Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I think we're saying all the right stuff, but when you watch the games, we have to do the right thing.”

Teams were aggressive in the ramp-up to the season while preparing to return to the field during the pandemic. Having players dress outside of cramped clubhouses, utilizing empty stands as auxiliary dugout space, giving players the option to wear masks during games and restricting sports reporters' access to team personnel are the new normal around the league.

But they haven't been able to totally curb players' natural tendencies to engage in physical contact during the ebb and flow of actual games.

In Oakland, a series between the Athletics and visiting Angels featured several instances of suspect social distancing. One of the most glaring was on Friday, when A's players swarmed Matt Olson after a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning that punctuated their 7-3 win.

“Instinctually you want to celebrate a big win like that, so I think you try to progress,” A's manager Bob Melvin said. “I'm on record saying it's not going to be perfect at the beginning, and maybe something like this that's going on with the Marlins creates more awareness and more caution as far as that goes. If that's the case, then it's probably a good thing.”

On Saturday, Boston's Jackie Bradley exchanged elbow bumps with a few teammates as he entered the dugout after a diving catch, only to get an exuberant natural high-five from teammate J.D. Martinez.

In another instance Sunday, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner jumped into catcher Kurt Suzuki's waiting arms in the dugout for a bear hug after Turner's home run.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove said social distancing does have negative effects on team interaction that are hard to overcome.

“Feels kind of weird sitting in the stands like a fan and cheering on your team and not being able to be in the dugout and just communicating,” he said. “I think that's the biggest piece that is missing. Being able to be with your team during the actual game and down in the dugout celebrating together, keeping energy high. That's the biggest letdown, I guess.”

Servais said the violations of protocol he's seen have been on the field more than off of it.

“I don't really see it in our clubhouse and the batting cage pregame. It's been really good,” he said. “But when the game starts, and the competitive nature of everybody kind of takes over and your emotions get running high.”