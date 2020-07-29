White Sox fall in both games of doubleheader

CLEVELAND – Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer, Oscar Mercado had a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.

Santana's first inning blast helped spoil the return of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon (0-1) from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander gave up five runs in 32/3 innings in his first appearance since May 1, 2019.

Cleveland won the opener 4-3 behind a career-high nine strikeouts by Aaron Civale and home runs from Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer.

The Indians did not trail in the twinbill and have not experienced a lead change in their first five games.

Mercado drove in Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana in the fourth, extending Cleveland's lead to 5-1. James McCann hit a solo homer for Chicago in the second, and Jose Abreu added another in the sixth off right-hander Adam Plutko (1-0).

Abreu, who went 3 for 4, doubled in the eighth and scored on Nicky Delmonico's single that pulled the White Sox within 5-3. Zack Collins followed with a drive to the wall in center, but Mercado made a tremendous leaping catch to end the inning.

Rookie Cam Hill earned his first save with a perfect ninth. Plutko struck out four over six innings in his season debut.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing a cough and a stuffy nose Monday, rejoined the team after testing negative for COVID-19.

The 58-year-old said he was diagnosed with a chest cold.

American

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3: In Detroit, Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift Detroit.

Whit Merrifield launched a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there. Tyler Alexander (1-0) and four other relievers kept the Royals scoreless for the final six innings, with Joe Jimenez pitching the ninth for his third save. There were a pair of blunders in the ninth on the same play when Detroit first baseman C.J. Cron dropped a popup hit by Adalberto Mondesi, but Mondesi rounded first too far and was thrown out before he could get back to the bag. Rony Garcia worked the first three innings for Detroit in his major league debut.

The 22-year-old right-hander looked sharp until the third. That's when Brett Phillips hit a grounder that bounced off Cron for an error – and after Garcia retrieved the ball, his throw to first sailed past for another error.

That play left runners on second and third with one out, and Merrifield followed with a drive to left that made it 3-0. Garcia recovered to strike out his final two hitters.