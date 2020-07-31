More games postponed as 2 Phillies staffers positive

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has postponed this weekend's scheduled series between Toronto and Philadelphia because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.

“Major League Baseball will coordinate with health experts and the Major League Baseball Players Association in planning for the Phillies' resumption of play, and will provide further scheduling updates as necessary,” the league said in a statement Thursday.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed news of the postponed series Thursday, saying his club was “not going to Philadelphia,” where the series was scheduled to take place.

“Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they're working through,” Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington.

It's the latest in a series of scheduling changes as MLB attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.

Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins – who recently played at Philadelphia – tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Phillies said there were no positive results among players from Wednesday's testing of their team. But there were two positives: One from a member of the coaching staff and one from a member of the home clubhouse staff.

All activity at Citizens Bank Park was canceled Thursday until further notice.

The Blue Jays are stuck on the road because the Canadian government wouldn't let them use their stadium in Toronto this season because of fears about teams traveling back and forth to the United States.

Eventually, the Blue Jays are supposed to play home games at a minor league ballpark in Buffalo, but it isn't ready. So Montoyo's team played its “home opener” at Washington on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays were then supposed to start a three-game series today at the Phillies. First, MLB shifted today's game to part of a doubleheader Saturday, with the series finale Sunday – and now all three games are scrapped, leaving Toronto in limbo.

“We're going to talk to the Nationals, see if we can work out here,” Montoyo said. “If they say yes, we'll stay and work out until MLB tells us where to go next.”

Trout placed on paternity leave

Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child.

Extra bases

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, 28, has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Atlanta's alternate training site. No team chose to take on the $2.13 million remaining in Foltnewicz's 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night. ...

Texas will be without closer Jose Leclerc for most of the pandemic-shortened season with a shoulder injury similar to the one that sidelined starter Corey Kluber earlier this week. Leclerc's muscle tear in his right shoulder is not as severe as Kluber's, but he will have the same injection and be out the same four weeks before any plan for throwing is considered, general manager Jon Daniels said.