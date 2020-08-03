BÃ¡ez delivers for Cubs in 11th

CHICAGO – Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball's extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez's first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce (0-1).

Jeremy Jeffress (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for the win.

The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth.

Chicago has won 10 straight games against Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. The Cubs outscored the Pirates 81-31 in the previous nine games, hitting 24 homers during that span.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first on Newman's first homer of the season.

After being held without a baserunner in the first four innings, the Cubs tied it at 1 in the fifth. Willson Contreras led off with a double and Schwarber followed with a liner off the wall in center for an RBI double.

REDS 4-4, TIGERS 3-0: In Detroit, in the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Reds to the victory.

Former Tigers slugger Nick Castellanos homered twice and drove in three runs for Cincinnati. But his three-base error in right field in the sixth inning allowed Detroit to tie the game.

Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander struck out the first nine batters he faced, tying the American League record for consecutive strikeouts.

In Game 2, Trevor Bauer made threw a two-hit shutout for the Reds.

MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twinbills caused by weather and coronavirus-related postponements. The Reds-Tigers game was rained out Saturday.

Bauer was furious Saturday with the late decision to delay that game – but it meant he only had to throw seven innings for his shutout Sunday.

Matt Davidson had an RBI single in the first inning and Aristides Aquino added another in the second against Detroit starter Daniel Norris (0-1). Christian Colon added a two-run single in the seventh to give Bauer a four-run cushion.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2: In Kansas City, Mo., White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and Chicago finished a three-game sweep.

Yasmani Grandal added three RBI for the White Sox in support of right-hander Dylan Cease (1-1), who gave up a homer to Alex Gordon in the third inning but otherwise steered clear of trouble.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 1: In Minneapolis, Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and Minnesota used its bullpen to string together a two-hitter.

Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third. Garver, who had a career-high 31 homers in 2019, went deep in the second as the Twins built a 3-0 lead against Aaron Civale (1-1).