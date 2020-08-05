Former North Side star McKinstry called up to Dodgers

Fort Wayne native and former North Side baseball star Zach McKinstry was called up to the big leagues for the first time Wednesday and was on the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster Wednesday night.

McKinstry, 25, is likely to be used as a utility infielder for the Dodgers, though he was primarily a second baseman in the minor leagues. He becomes the third northeast Indiana native on an MLB roster, joining Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier out of Bishop Luers and Ossian's Josh VanMeter, a Norwell graduate who plays for Cincinnati.

The 6-foot, 180-pound infielder was a three-time All-SAC performer at North Side and was the No. 21 prospect in Indiana coming out of high school. He was a 33rd-round pick of the Dodgers in 2016 after a college career at Central Michigan and had a breakout season in the minors in 2019, hitting .300 and getting on base at a .366 clip with 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

Fangraphs rated him the No. 28 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system before the season.

"He had a significant power production increase last year but McKinstry’s big league role is likely tied to his defensive versatility and excellence, especially at second base, where he’s a plus defender," Fangraphs prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen wrote in May. "As a multi-positional lefty stick, he’s a high-probability bench piece."

dsinn@jg.net