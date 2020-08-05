Indians' Bieber continues his hot start

CINCINNATI –Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Reyes capped the Indians' comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his first homer of the season after hitting 37 with San Diego and Cleveland last year. His shot in the eighth inning to deep right-center field against Nate Jones (0-1) followed a leadoff walk by Carlos Santana.

The Indians played their third consecutive game without manager Terry Francona, who continues to undergo tests in Cleveland for a gastrointestinal condition. There is no timetable for his return. Sandy Alomar, normally the team's first base and catching coach, is filling in for Francona.

The Indians scrounged just three hits but capitalized on six walks and an error.

They pushed across an unearned run in the seventh against Pedro Strop after Reyes reached on shortstop Freddy Galvis's error to start the inning. Reyes scored two outs later on José Ramirez's walk.

César Hernández beat out an infield chopper to first baseman Joey Votto to drive in the tying run.

Bieber (3-0) allowed a season-high five hits and two runs in 72/3 innings. He walked two with eight strikeouts. James Karinchak struck out Nick Castellanos to finish the eighth, and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his third save.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle allowed one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings. He also hit Francisco Lindor with a pitch before retiring the last 10 batters.

Bieber's season-opening streak of 14 consecutive scoreless innings over two games lasted two batters into his 15th frame before Castellanos' drive glanced off the upper part of the black batter's eye in center field. The homer, Castellanos's fourth in the last three days, extended his season-opening hitting streak to 11 games

Eugenio Suarez, who set the single-season record for home runs by a Venezuela native with 49 last season, hit his first of 2020 with one out in the fourth inning.

Interleague

MARLINS 4, ORIOLES 0: In Baltimore, after enduring one final delay in their effort to return from an eight-day, coronavirus-induced hiatus, Miami found enough power and pitching within their vastly overhauled roster to beat Baltimore.

Francisco Cervelli and Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who had their season halted after 18 players tested positive for COVID-19 following the opening series in Philadelphia. Pablo López threw five innings of two-hit ball and the bullpen allowed just one hit in Miami's first shutout victory since Sept. 8 against Kansas City.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Marlins were still awaiting the result of further COVID-19 tests, a process that stalled their arrival at Camden Yards and pushed back the scheduled 7:35 p.m. start by 41 minutes.

Orioles starter John Means (0-1) allowed one run and two hits in 42/3 innings. Lopez was better, striking out seven and permitting just one runner past first base. The bullpen was also impressive, including Richard Bleier, obtained from the Orioles last week.