KC ends Cubs' win streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 13-2 on Thursday night.

Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBI to help Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

Chicago had won six in a row. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) gave up eight runs and 11 hits in 21/3 innings after winning each of his two starts this year in impressive fashion.

INDIANS 13, REDS 0: In Cleveland, José Ramírez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs to lead Cleveland.

Ramírez hit a solo drive batting from the left side against Luis Castillo in the first inning.

He connected again during Cleveland's 10-run seventh, belting a two-run drive off left-hander Cody Reed.

Carlos Carrasco (2-1) gave up one hit over six innings and combined with three relievers to blank Cincinnati for the second night in a row.

The Reds managed only two hits by Jesse Winker and a Shogo Akiyama single.