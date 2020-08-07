Friday, August 07, 2020 1:00 am
Baseball
KC ends Cubs' win streak
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 13-2 on Thursday night.
Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBI to help Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller (1-0), who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings.
Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.
Chicago had won six in a row. Tyler Chatwood (2-1) gave up eight runs and 11 hits in 21/3 innings after winning each of his two starts this year in impressive fashion.
INDIANS 13, REDS 0: In Cleveland, José Ramírez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs to lead Cleveland.
Ramírez hit a solo drive batting from the left side against Luis Castillo in the first inning.
He connected again during Cleveland's 10-run seventh, belting a two-run drive off left-hander Cody Reed.
Carlos Carrasco (2-1) gave up one hit over six innings and combined with three relievers to blank Cincinnati for the second night in a row.
The Reds managed only two hits by Jesse Winker and a Shogo Akiyama single.
