Turnbull, Cabrera help Tigers complete sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings, and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

After the Tigers posted 17-13 and 11-5 wins at PNC Park, the finale turned into a pitching duel.

Cabrera's single to left-center field off Richard Rodriguez (0-1) scored Jonathan Schoop, who was hit by a pitch with two outs and took second on a wild pitch.

Turnbull (2-0) gave up only one run and five hits while striking out four and walking two. He has won two starts in a row after losing his final 13 decisions last season as a rookie when he finished with a 3-17 record, the most losses in the majors.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 2, delayed: In Washington, Stephen Strasburg's 2020 debut for Washington unraveled in a five-run fifth inning, when the World Series MVP allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before being lifted, and the game was suspended in the top of the sixth after the grounds crew had trouble unrolling the tarp during a rain delay.

Baltimore led 5-2 when play was interrupted by a shower. It will resume Friday at Baltimore.

BREWERS 9, REDS 3: In Milwaukee, Christian Yelich homered, tripled and walked with the based load as Milwaukee won for the first time at home.

The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise's inaugural season in Milwaukee.

ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 2: In Oakland, California, benches cleared during Oakland's victory, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston's sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

The Athletics' ninth straight win was overshadowed by what erupted in the seventh inning.

Oakland's Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch – for the third time in the three-game series – this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A's outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.

Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A's and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field.

Series delayed

The Pirates did not travel to St. Louis on Sunday and the opening game of their three-game series with the Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Today's game has been pushed back. It's unclear whether the entire series will be scrapped pending an update by Major League Baseball. The Cardinals have not played since July 30. Today's postponement marks their 11th game derailed by the outbreak.