Cubs down Indians in Francona's return

CLEVELAND – Jon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 win on Tuesday night over the Cleveland Indians, who welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.

Lester (2-0) allowed three hits in six innings as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016.

Heyward, who drove in Chicago's first run in the second, connected for his second homer to put the Cubs ahead 6-0 in the sixth.

For the first time this year the Indians gave up more than four runs, ending the second-longest run (18 games) to open a season.

Cleveland played for the first time since it was revealed that pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac violated team rules by leaving the team's Chicago hotel over the weekend. Both are being quarantined, although the Indians don't think they were near anyone with COVID-19 when they ventured out.

Francona returned after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment that has bothered him for nearly a year.

The Cubs pushed a run across in the second, which began with Kyle Schwarber battling for 11 pitches before Adam Plutko (1-1) struck him out. But the at-bat may have helped Contreras, who singled, moved up on a walk and scored on Heyward's single.

Chicago tacked on five more in the sixth of reliever Cam Hill on a sacrifice fly by Contreras and Happ's RBI single before Heyward went deep off Phil Maton.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARLINS 4; 10 innings: In Buffalo, New York, in the first major league game in Buffalo since 1915, Travis Shaw hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Toronto settled into their new home.

Barred from playing in Toronto by the Canadian government over concerns about the coronavirus, the wandering Blue Jays spent nearly three weeks on the road before moving into the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate as their temporary home this year.

And in the city famed for wings and beef on weck sandwiches, Toronto made it a tasty home opener at Sahlen Field. The downtown park, a couple blocks from Lake Erie and seating nearly 17,000, was empty because of the virus outbreak.

Francisco Cervelli's three-run homer with two outs in the Miami ninth made it 4-all. Logan Forsythe then nearly put the Marlins ahead with a long drive in the 10th that originally was ruled a two-run homer, then reversed to a foul ball on review.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 10th and Shaw singled to right field for his first RBI in 25 at-bats with the Blue Jays.

There had not been a major league game in Buffalo since Sept. 8, 1915.

REDS 6, ROYALS 5; 10 inn.: In Cincinnati, Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning.

The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom's pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn't keep their four-game winning streak going.

With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center.

Lucas Sims (1-0) gave up a walk in the 10th with a designated runner on second base but escaped the threat.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4: In Detroit, Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Chicago snapped Detroit's four-game wining streak.

Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit.

Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.

Gio Gonzalez was pulled one out shy of the win. He allowed two runs and six hits in 42/3 innings. Matt Foster (2-0) was credited with the win after striking out four in two perfect innings.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) allowed five runs in 32/3 innings in his first start of the season.

Suspensions set

Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland.

Cintrón's suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.

In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine. He is appealing the punishment.