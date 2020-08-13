Cubs off to best start since '70

CLEVELAND – Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Cubs to a 7-2 win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.

Hendricks (3-1) didn't have much trouble with the slumping Indians, who came in batting a major league-worst .192. He allowed one run and seven hits – threw 18 straight strikes in one juncture – and handled everyone in Cleveland's lineup but Franmil Reyes, who got three hits.

The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under Ross, matching the club's start after 15 games in 1970.

Since taking over, Ross has preached about being positive and energetic and the constant chatter coming Chicago's dugout is evidence his players are listening.

“There is nothing to complain about because the talent's there, the character's there, the commitment, the focus, the energy, the work,” Ross said. “It's not easy, especially in the environment we're dealing with now. I've got really good players, man.

“I just put them in the lineup and I start trying to cheerlead them on. They're really good.”

Rizzo homered in the third off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), David Bote drove in two runs and Kris Bryant connected for a 430-foot shot as the Cubs swept the two-game interleague set.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 5: In Detroit, Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift Chicago.

Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive homers.

Anderson, who led the majors in batting last year at .335, came off the injured list Tuesday after being sidelined by a strained groin. He had a triple, too, by the end of the third inning and added two singles before striking out on three pitches in the eighth.

Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd (0-2) gave the lead right back.

Dylan Cease (3-1) allowed one earned run and seven hits in six innings. Three Chicago relievers held Detroit scoreless, with Alex Colome working a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

ROYALS 5, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, sreaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a homer and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit after a misstep, and Kansas City beat Cincinnati for its fifth victory in six games.

Brad Keller (2-0) allowed two singles in six shutout innings. The bullpen barely held on.

Jesse Winker, Freddy Galvis and Josh VanMeter homered in the seventh, cutting it to 5-4. Josh Staumont escaped a two-on threat in the eighth with a pair of called third strikes.

Trevor Rosenthal walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth but got Christian Colón to ground into a double play, earning his fourth save in as many chances.