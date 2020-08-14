Darvish does job again for Cubs

CHICAGO – Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Darvish allowed just one hit – Justin Smoak's towering solo homer to right field with one out in the seventh inning on his 98th pitch – before being relieved by Casey Sadler to start the eighth. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan struck out 11 and threw 104 pitches.

Before Smoak's drive, Darvish allowed only three baserunners. He walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the second as Chicago improved to 13-3 for the first time since 1907. Javier Baez, Ian Happ and David Bote each had an RBI.

Darvish signed a $126 million, six-year contract with the Cubs as a free agent in February 2018, but has been hampered by \injuries since coming to Chicago. But after a rocky first outing this season, against the Brewers on July 25, Darvish has been in a groove. He trimmed his ERA to 1.88 and has fanned 27 in 24 innings.

Sadler worked a scoreless eighth, and Rowan Wick allowed a single by Avisail Garcia and a ground-rule double to Smoak with two outs in the ninth for Milwaukee's second run, but closed it out for his third save and a combined four-hitter.

Darvish has twice come within one out of a no-hitter, both times with Texas.

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant was held out with a sore left wrist and ring finger.

Manager David Ross didn't disclose if Bryant would be available off the bench, but said he made the move out of “an abundance of caution.”

Bryant was injured trying to make a diving catch in left field Wednesday at Cleveland. He remained in the game and hit a home run in the sixth before being pulled in the eighth.

PITTSBURGH 9, CINCINNATI 6: In Cincinnati, Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn't beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh's three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak. The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they've dominated.

DeSclafani (1-1) didn't allow a run in either of his first two starts this season. Frazier connected on the right-hander's second pitch, and the Pirates surged to a 9-0 lead after two innings.

DeSclafani hasn't beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park. Since then, he's 0-5 in seven starts – all Pirates wins – giving up 29 runs in 321/3 innings.