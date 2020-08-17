Brewers take 3rd straight from Cubs

CHICAGO – Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun's seventh-inning single off Jason Adam (0-1). Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer.

“Doing it here at Wrigley, we were able to come back and win three consecutive games, that's huge for us,” Hiura said. “It's good to see the offense coming alive, breaking the potential of what this lineup can do.”

Eric Yardley (1-0), the first of four Milwaukee relievers, pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Josh Hader got three outs for his fifth save.

Hader, David Phelps and Devin Williams combined to strike out six over the final three innings. The Cubs struck out 53 times during the four-game set.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 5: In Detroit, Franmil Reyes hit two home runs as Cleveland beat Detroit for the 20th straight time.

Baltimore holds the mark with 23 consecutive wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered as the Indians connected a season-high five times. Reyes, who had three hits, homered three times in the three-game sweep, but exited in the ninth inning after being hit by a pitch in the left hand.

WHITE SOX 7, CARDINALS 2: In Chicago, the White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut – an MLB first.

Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with Chicago leading 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.

Grandal followed with another drive into the right-field seats, and then Abreu and Jimenez each homered to left.

Manager Mike Shildt replaced Ramirez with Seth Elledge, and he struck out Edwin Encarnacion on three straight pitches to end the inning.