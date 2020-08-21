Giolito dominant in Sox victory

CHICAGO – Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson hit his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 5-0 Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.

Interleague

INDIANS X, PIRATES X: In Pittsburgh, Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and Cleveland blanked Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The right-hander allowed six hits and walked none in six innings, throwing 99 pitches. Bieber (5-0) has struck out a major league-best 65 in 402/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings. Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Brad Hand finished the shutout. Hand recorded his seventh straight save.

2 Mets positive

The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization,prompting the postponement of two games.

The finale of the Mets' four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start. Today's game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed.

Yankees' reliever on IL

The New York Yankees have placed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring after he was injured in Wednesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.