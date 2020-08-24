Darvish stops streaking White Sox

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs ace Yu Darvish is rolling.

Not even the slugging White Sox could take him down.

Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Cubs beat the White Sox 2-1 on Sunday to stop the South Siders' seven-game win streak.

“Seeing what he did out there was spectacular,” teammate Kyle Schwarber said.

Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

“What I was trying to do, when I tried to throw a chase pitch – slider, cutter mixed in – that works,” Darvish said. “But when I tried to go fastball in or sinker in, they hit real well.”

José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats. Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs.

“I'm never satisfied with what I do,” Abreu said through a translator. “I always think I can do better, I can do more. That's why I work so hard.”

The White Sox have hit 28 homers over their last eight games. They blasted 12 in the weekend set at Wrigley Field.

Darvish (5-1) gave up one run and six hits in seven innings. He is 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA since he struggled in his first start of the year against Milwaukee on July 25.

American

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 4: In Cleveland, Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, and Miguel Cabrera drove in two to lead Detroit, which hit three homers.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 4: In Kansas City, Missouri, Nelson Cruz hit his 10th homer, and Marwin Gonzalez had two RBI to lead Minnesota.

National

CARDINALS 6, REDS 2: In St. Louis, Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer to lead St. Louis. Harrison Bader also connected for the Cardinals, who won three of four in the series. Molina, Carlson and Bader each had two RBI.