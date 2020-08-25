Cubs top Tigers for 11,000th win

DETROIT – Javier Báez hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Monday night.

Only the Giants have won more, with 11,179 victories after starting in New York in 1883 and later moving to San Francisco.

The Cubs, who earned their first victory in 1876, improved to 11,000-10,414. The Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers are close behind with 10,996 wins.

David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Báez had three RBI.

Cubs starter Alec Mills (3-2) got the win, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Tigers top prospect Casey Mize (0-1) made his first home start, giving up four runs – three earned – on five hits and two walks in 31/3 innings. He struck out two.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on two-out, RBI singles by Bote and Nico Hoerner. Ian Happ walked to load the bases, but Anthony Rizzo popped out on the next pitch.

Jeimer Candelario had an RBI grounder for the Tigers in the third.

The Cubs scored four in the fourth, starting with Bote's leadoff homer over the Chicago bullpen in left-center field.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 2: In Cleveland, Miguel Sanó hit a two-run home run and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead Minnesota in the opener of a three-game series between the AL Central's top teams.

Sanó homered in the sixth inning off Aaron Civale (3-3) as the Twins hit the halfway point of this 60-game season atop the division.

The Twins, who have several regulars and two starting pitchers on the injured list, lead the Indians by 21/2 games.

Kenta Maeda (4-0) gave up a leadoff homer in the first to César Hernández and then dodged trouble for the next four before turning it over to Minnesota's bullpen.

Carlos Santana's two-out RBI single in the seventh off Trevor May cut the Twins lead to lead to 3-2. But the right-hander shook it off and struck out slugger Franmil Reyes with runners at the corners to end the threat.