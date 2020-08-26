5-run inning propels Tigers

DETROIT – Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have won three of five since a nine-game losing streak dropped them out of serious postseason contention. Chicago still leads the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.

Spencer Turnbull (3-2) picked up the win with 52/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and walked three while striking out five.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2) struggled in his return from the injured list, allowing eight baserunners while getting just four outs.

Miguel Cabrera gave the Tigers the lead with a first-inning RBI single. Jeimer Candelario doubled and Niko Goodrum walked to load the bases with one out and JaCoby Jones made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Chatwood walked the bases loaded again with one out in the second, ending his game. Underwood came out of the bullpen to strike out Candelario and Goodrum.

Turnbull walked the leadoff hitter in the sixth but retired the next two before he was replaced by Bryan Garcia.

The Tigers put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cameron Maybin made it 3-0 with an RBI double off Jose Quintana and Schoop hit his fourth career grand slam off Casey Sadler.

Willson Contreras led off the ninth with a homer off Buck Farmer.

American

INDIANS 4, TWINS 2: In Cleveland, Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead Cleveland to win, evening the three-game series between the AL Central rivals.

Bieber (6-0) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings as the Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 11/2 games of the division leaders.

Bieber had three walks in the first three innings – he came in with just six in 402/3 innings all season – but regrouped. The right-hander fanned the side in the sixth to give him double-digit strikeouts for the third straight game.

Oliver Pérez and James Karnichak worked a scoreless inning each before closer Brad Hand finished for his eighth save in eight tries.

For the 15th time this season, the Indians were without manager Terry Francona, who is still recovering from surgery last week for a gastrointestinal ailment.

With the Indians down 2-1, Lindor connected in the sixth off reliever Jorge Alcala (1-1), who replaced starter Rich Hill to start the inning.

Bieber's control has been impeccable this season, but he was missing his spots in the second when the Twins took a 2-0 lead