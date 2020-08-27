Tigers hold off 9th-inning rally to top Cubs

DETROIT – Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit's five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on for a 7-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Three major league games were postponed Wednesday as players reacted to the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. The Tigers and Cubs played on, but Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the lineup prior to the game. The Cubs said Heyward talked with manager David Ross and decided not to play.

Heyward was expected to talk to reporters after the game. As the Cubs took the field between the top and bottom of the seventh, there was a stretch of silence in which the music and piped-in crowd noise were halted, while the words “UNITED FOR CHANGE” appeared on the video board in left field.

The Cubs trailed 7-3 entering the ninth, but Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single and Albert Almora added a run-scoring double.

An infield single by Ian Happ put the tying run on first with nobody out, then Anthony Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly that center fielder Victor Reyes caught against the wall, some 420 feet from the plate. Schwarber homered for the Cubs, who led 3-1 before imploding in the sixth.

WHITE SOX 10, PIRATES 3: In Chicago, José Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel followed Lucas Giolito's no-hitter with six dominant innings, and surging Chicago earned its ninth win in 10 games.

Abreu's 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago's fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.

Yoán Moncada doubled twice and Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara had RBI. Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win.

INDIANS 6, TWINS 3: In Cleveland, Mike Clevinger pitched effectively in his first start since breaking COVID-19 protocols and his teammates' trust, and Tyler Naquin doubled home the go-ahead run in Cleveland's three-run eighth inning as the Indians won to tighten the AL Central.

Clevinger gave up a homer to Max Kepler on his third pitch, but settled in and held the Twins to two runs over six innings in his first start since Aug. 5.

His return meant more than his resume.

Three days after his last outing, Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac left the team's Chicago hotel, socialized outside the team's “bubble,” missed curfew and caused a rift inside the clubhouse before being sent to the minor leagues.

All seems to be mostly forgiven as Clevinger was welcomed back and the Indians won two of three in the series to close within one-half game of the first-place Twins.