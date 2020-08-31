Cubs rout Reds, hit 6 home runs

CINCINNATI – With one massive drive in the ninth inning, Kyle Schwarber made history for the Chicago Cubs.

Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ became the first starting outfield to hit multiple homers in the same game, and the Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds 10-1 on Sunday for a split of their four-game series.

Schwarber hit the first and the last of the Cubs' season-high six homers, belting a solo drive in the fourth against Luis Castillo (0-5) and a grand slam off José De León in the ninth. Heyward connected for solo drives in the fourth and sixth, and Happ hit a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh.

“I guess we made some history today,” Schwarber said. “When you have a little piece of history, you always keep that with you.”

The NL Central-leading Cubs hit 14 homers in the series.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2: In Detroit, Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning as Detroit completed a three-game sweep and got back to .500.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) pitched 32/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Tigers, who handed Kenta Maeda (4-1) his first loss of the year. Detroit has won five straight.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2, 10 inn.: In Chicago, prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning to lift Chicago.

Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.

CARDINALS 7, INDIANS 2: In St. Louis, Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game on his 39th birthday to lead St. Louis.

The oldest active player in the majors, Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years. The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid.

Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBI for St. Louis, which stopped Cleveland's four-game winning streak.