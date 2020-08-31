VanMeter traded to Arizona

Ossian native Josh VanMeter was traded before Monday's deadline from Cincinnati to Arizona as part of a package that brought right-handed pitcher Archie Bradley to the Reds. VanMeter, 25, has shuttled back and forth between the Reds and their alternate training site this season and hasn't played in an MLB game since Aug. 21. Overall, he's hitting .059 in 34 at-bats, with one home run and three RBI this season.

VanMeter is a Norwell graduate a former TinCap. He was originally drafted by the Padres in 2013 and played all of 2014 in Fort Wayne, hitting .254 with three home runs and 39 RBI for the TinCaps. He was traded to the Reds organization between the 2016 and 2017 seasons and broke out there, forcing his way into the majors last year after batting .348 with 14 homers in 49 games at Triple-A Louisville.

His first season with the Reds was promising as he got on base at a .327 clip and socked eight home runs in 95 games, while driving in 23 and scoring 33 runs. He actually hit the ball harder in limited time in 2020 (an average exit velocity of 92 mph compared to 90 mph in 2019), but he struck out in 42% of his plate appearances, double his 2019 rate. VanMeter will likely be an outfielder with the Diamondbacks, who are in last place in the NL West at 14-21.