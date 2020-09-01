Buyers stay busy at deadline

Ossian native Josh VanMeter was traded. San Diego acted boldly once again. Miami actually strengthened its roster. Mike Clevinger, Starling Marte, Archie Bradley and Todd Frazier were on the move. Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy stayed put.

Baseball's pandemic-delayed trade deadline was quite a day.

VanMeter, a Norwell graduate and a former TinCap, was traded before Monday's deadline from Cincinnati to Arizona as part of a package that brought right-handed pitcher Archie Bradley to the Reds. VanMeter, 25, has shuttled back and forth between the Reds and their alternate training site this season and hasn't played in a Reds game since Aug. 21. Overall, he's hitting .059 in 34 at-bats, with one home run and three RBI this season.

VanMeter was originally drafted by the Padres in 2013 and played all of 2014 in Fort Wayne, hitting .254 with three home runs and 39 RBI for the TinCaps. He was traded to the Reds' organization between the 2016 and 2017 seasons and broke out there, forcing his way into the majors last year after batting .348 with 14 homers in 49 games at Triple-A Louisville.

His first season with the Reds was promising as he got on base at a .327 clip and socked eight home runs in 95 games, while driving in 23 and scoring 33 runs. VanMeter will likely be an outfielder with the Diamondbacks, who are in last place in the NL West at 14-21.

The contending Padres got Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with Cleveland, bolstering their rotation Monday in a rare deadline deal between contenders. The Marlins reeled in the dynamic Marte for their outfield. There was a lot of talk about pitchers Lynn and Bundy, but Lynn stayed in Texas and the Angels held onto Bundy.

The trade deadline is normally July 31, but it was pushed back when the start of the season was delayed because of the coronavirus. With the shortened season and financial uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, there was talk that it might be an unusually quiet day. But there was plenty of activity instead, spurred in part by the expanded playoff format for this year.

“It felt like a normal deadline in a lot of ways,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. “Tons of activity and phone calls and things like that. I think that in the end, you know, with the Padres notwithstanding, I think that there probably wasn't quite as much aggressiveness.”

The lack of a minor league season also hurt the market, forcing teams to work off older information on prospects. There was little to go on when it came to the players working out at alternate training sites.

“I'd say the volume of consummated transactions probably surprised me a little bit,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

Shooting for its first playoff appearance since 2006, San Diego acquired Clevinger in its fifth big trade since Saturday. The cost was a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor and five former TinCaps: right-hander Cal Quantrill, catcher Austin Hedges, infielders Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller, and left-hander Joey Cantillo.

The Padres also made a smaller deal right at the deadline, picking up reliever Taylor Williams from Seattle for a player to be named.

Clevinger hopes to join his new team in time for its series opener at Anaheim on Wednesday.

“Definitely something special brewing here and I think it's going to be something special for coming years, not just this year,” Clevinger said.

Miami is normally a seller at the deadline. But the Marlins are in the postseason mix with a .500 record.

The Marlins sent pitchers Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia and a player to be named to the Diamondbacks for Marte, who is batting .311 in 33 games this year. Miami also traded Jonathan Villar to Toronto for a player to be named, but Isan Díaz is working out again and could return to the Marlins soon.

“Our club has fought so hard for the first 30 games for what they endured,” said Michael Hill, president of baseball operations. “We want to do everything on our part to put us in a position to make it to the playoffs.”

There were few sellers with 16 teams heading to the playoffs, but the last-place Diamondbacks also traded left-handed starter Robbie Ray to the Blue Jays, Bradley to Cincinnati and fellow reliever Andrew Chafin to the Cubs. The Rangers dealt Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos to the Mets, and sent lefty Mike Minor to AL West-leading Oakland.

“There are moments in time you can't go chasing something that isn't there,” Arizona GM Mike Hazen said. “For this season, it hasn't been there. I feel like pivoting at this moment in time is what's most appropriate.”

The Blue Jays made over their rotation with the additions of Ross Stripling, Ray and Taijuan Walker, who was acquired in a deal with Seattle on Thursday. The Cubs also got veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from Detroit and lefty reliever Josh Osich in a trade with Boston.

The Dodgers, Yankees, Braves and White Sox were noticeably quiet. Of course, the loaded Dodgers, who traded Stripling to Toronto for two players to be named, are sitting atop the NL West with the best record.

“We feel really good about the team that we have, and also the depth that we have behind it,” said Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations. “So our mindset was not to do something just to do something. We have guys on our 28-man roster who are deserving of playing time, and (we) didn't want to block that unless it was someone really impactful.”