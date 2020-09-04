Reynolds returns to lead Pirates past Cubs

PITTSBURGH – First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Thursday.

Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning for his third home run of the season to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

“I felt good, but to hit a homer, got to attribute it to dad strength for sure,” said Reynolds, who left the team in Milwaukee over the weekend before Reese's arrival early Monday morning.

Asked if his tribute is going to become a regular thing for the rest of the season, the typically low-key Reynolds provided a typically low-key response.

“TBD, we'll see,” he said. “Let it be organic, see what happens.”

Cole Tucker added two hits, including a flare to left field in the sixth off reliever Jason Adams to give Pittsburgh plenty of cushion and boost rookie JT Brubaker (1-0) to his first major league win.

Brubaker navigated some traffic in five innings but avoided major damage, allowing one earned run on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 10-game, 12-day road trip with a thud. Mills gave up four runs in five innings as his ERA crept up to 5.50.