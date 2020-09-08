Hendricks sharp as Cubs top Cards

CHICAGO – Kyle Hendricks hit his spots and kept hitters off balance. It was a command performance at a big moment for the Chicago Cubs.

Hendricks went eight innings, and the NL Central-leading Cubs beat the second-place St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

Chicago closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. It leads the defending division champions by 21/2 games.

Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits in his second straight win. He also struck out four and walked none in his 38th consecutive start with two walks or fewer – the most by a Cubs pitcher since at least 1901.

“I didn't know that to be honest with you,” Hendricks said. “It's something I'm shooting for, I guess. It's a good result to have, to know that what I'm going out there and trying to do is coming across. I've just got to keep focused on that, keep moving forward and not giving them free bases.”

Javier Báez had three singles and scored a run, helping the Cubs earn a split of the 10-game season series against the Cardinals. Jason Kipnis had two hits and drove in a run. Willson Contreras made it 5-0 with a two-run single against Johan Oviedo in the fifth.

Oviedo (0-2) went 42/3 innings in his fourth major league start, giving up three earned runs and eight hits.

Catcher Yadier Molina exited in the sixth with a bruised left elbow.