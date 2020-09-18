White Sox clinch playoff berth

CHICAGO – After clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2008, the Chicago White Sox were low key during their on-field celebration.

Bigger bashes await greater achievements.

“We said we're going to save it for when we clinch our division,” Eloy Jiménez said Thursday after his tiebreaking double capped a two-run, seventh-inning rally in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. “We have 10 games left. We need to keep playing hard.”

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox assured themselves of no worse than a wild-card berth.

José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

“We're definitely bringing excitement back to the South Side,” shortstop Tim Anderson said.

Chicago trailed 3-2 in the seventh when Abreu, who leds the major leagues with 51 RBIs, beat out an infield hit on a slow grounder to shortstop that drove in Jarrod Dyson from third base.

Jiménez, who had struck out in his three previous at-bats, followed with a double that drove in pinch-runner Yolmer Sánchez.

Byron Buxton homered twice, giving him seven in his last nine games and 12 this season. Josh Donaldson also went deep for Minnesota, whose lead for home-field advantage in the first round was cut to 11/2 games over the New York Yankees.

INDIANS 10, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Jose Ramirez homered twice on his 28th birthday, Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning and Cleveland snapped its eight-game losing streak.

Bieber (8-1) didn't allow a run until his final hitter, Willi Castro, hit a three-run homer in the eighth. That cost the Cleveland right-hander the major league ERA lead, but Bieber did become the first eight-game winner of this shortened season. He allowed four hits in 72/3 innings.

Bieber, a leading candidate for his first AL Cy Young Award, struck out 10 to raise his season total to 112, baseball's top mark. He walked two.

Casey Mize (0-2) allowed three earned runs in 32/3 innings for Detroit. The rookie right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his previous start, but he had a tougher time against Cleveland.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first and added a two-run shot in the fourth. The Indians then scored two more runs off Mize in the fourth, both of them unearned. Third baseman Isaac Paredes flubbed a two-out, bases-loaded grounder for an error. Then Mize walked in a run to make it 5-0.

Cleveland scored three in the seventh, including a two-run single by Franmil Reyes. Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI double in the eighth, and Ramirez capped his four-hit night with an RBI single later that inning.