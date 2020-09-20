Gardenhire retires, Tigers break streak

DETROIT – Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth inning, and Detroit won its first game following manager Ron Gardenhire's retirement, 5-2 over Cleveland Indians.

Gardenhire abruptly stepped down before the game, saying it had been a stressful season for him and that he needed to focus on his health. What looked like another quiet night for Detroit's bats suddenly changed in the eighth, when the Tigers broke through.

With men on first and second and one out, Haase singled up the middle against his former team to tie it at 2. Cameron followed with a sharp base hit to right off Phil Maton (2-3). Victor Reyes brought a run home with a bases-loaded walk, and Willi Castro added a sacrifice fly.

Jose Cisnero (3-3) escaped a jam in the eighth when Cleveland's Jose Ramirez lined into a double play with men on first and third. Bryan Garcia struck out three in the ninth for his third save.

The loss snapped a streak of 12 straight victories for Cleveland at Detroit's Comerica Park. The Indians are 64-20 against the Tigers since the start of the 2016 season.

Cleveland beat Detroit 1-0 on Friday night, but this time the Indians' lack of offense cost them. Ramirez hit a two-run double in the third inning for Cleveland's only scoring.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull allowed five hits in six innings. He struck out seven with no walks. Cleveland's Triston McKenzie allowed six hits in four innings.

Interleague

WHITE SOX 5: REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Tim Anderson hit two of Chicago's five solo homers, and the White Sox – already guaranteed a playoff spot – took another step toward the AL Central title by overpowering Cincinnati.

Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games, securing at least a wild card and its first postseason appearance since 2008.

José Abreu hit his fifth homer in eight games as the White Sox piled them up, including three in a row in the eighth off Robert Stephenson. Abreu has 18 homers overall.

Tommy John for ace Verlander

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to be out through the 2021 season, ending his bid to make a late return for a playoff push.

Pujols passes Mays on HR list

Albert Pujols needed nearly five weeks to tie Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list. It took only five days for the Los Angeles Angels slugger to pass him. Pujols hit No. 661 in the fifth inning Friday against the Texas Rangers to break the tie with Mays, then connected again in his next at-bat in the 6-2 victory at Anaheim, California.