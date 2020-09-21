Cubs shut out by Twins

CHICAGO – Max Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Sunday night.

Kepler had three hits and Josh Donaldson added two for the Twins, who took two of three from the NL Central-leading Cubs. After winning the AL Central last year, Minnesota clinched its second straight postseason berth on Saturday and trails the Chicago White Sox by two games in the division.

The Cubs scored just two runs in the series and maintain a 31/2-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central. Chicago had won five of six.

Berríos (5-3) and three relievers combined to limit the Cubs to four hits. The Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth on a passed ball, a hit batter and a walk against Sergio Romo, who struck out Nico Hoerner to end the game.

REDS 7, WHITE SOX 3: In Cincinnati, Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit to win.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

Cincinnati broke away by turning six walks, a hit batter and Moustakas' single into a big inning.

INDIANS 7 TIGERS 4: In Detroit, Carlos Carrasco gave up one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift Cleveland.

The Indians took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak, and now the Indians are closing in on a postseason berth. Ramirez had two multihomer games in the series – he also hit two Thursday night.

PADRES 7, MARINERS 4, 11 inn.: In San Diego, Mitch Moreland's go-ahead double in the 11th inning helped San Diego clinch its first postseason bid in 14 years.

The game was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality, and the Mariners were the home team.