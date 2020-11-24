Cubs sign Hoyer to 5-year deal

CHICAGO – Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs.

The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. Hoyer, 46, was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week.

“My family and I believe he is going to be an incredible baseball operations president,” team chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement, “and Cubs fans have one of the best in the business leading the team to continue our commitment to sustained success.”

Hoyer could end up shepherding the Cubs' roster through significant turnover. Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball's luxury tax for big-spending clubs, and the team is still in the middle of expensive multiyear deals for outfielder Jason Heyward and starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. Core players Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber will all become free agents after next season.

Hoyer had served as the Cubs' general manager since Epstein took over the franchise. The pair helped bring the Cubs a World Series championship in 2016, their first title in 108 years.

Indians' Francona feeling better

Terry Francona's feeling more fit and a little feisty. That's welcome news for the Cleveland Indians.

After missing most of this past season with significant health problems, Francona said Monday that he's stronger physically and looking forward to managing again in 2021.

“I feel good. I've spent the last six weeks really working hard,” Francona said on a call from his home in Arizona. “I told (Indians president of baseball operations) Chris (Antonetti) I needed to do that. I said, 'Hey, give me until Thanksgiving just to make sure I'm OK.' We're coming up on Thanksgiving now and I'm doing pretty well.”

Extra bases

The Chicago White Sox will play host to the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12. MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer. The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off Aug. 4 because of the pandemic. ... The New York Mets have abandoned their search for a president of baseball operations and will instead focus on hiring a general manager who will report to team president Sandy Alderson. Alderson said he told Luis Rojas he will return for a second season as manager.