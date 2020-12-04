'Crash course' for Ng as new Marlins GM

MIAMI – For Kim Ng, the first three weeks as general manager of the Miami Marlins has meant less rest and more coffee.

She has been getting to know colleagues at work, contacting agents and other teams, and learning as much as she can about the 150 or so players in the Marlins organization.

“Let's call it a crash course,” Ng said with a smile. “I got to sleep in until 5:30 this morning, so I'm doing pretty good. Not a big coffee drinker, but I've had to dip in there a bit these past couple of weeks. My husband has been really great making sure I'm eating three times a day.”

Having a husband in a supporting role is a reminder Ng is the first female general manager in major league history. That milestone wasn't mentioned once during her 30-minute news conference Thursday.

Instead, Ng's comments focused on efforts to build on the Marlins' recent progress as CEO Derek Jeter's ownership group begins Year 4 of a franchise revival. This year, the Marlins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

After three weeks studying video and talking with Marlins scouts, Ng shares in the optimism about the foundation built by Jeter and his group.

“They are ahead of the game,” Ng said. “It takes a really, really long time to build a farm system of this quality and caliber. That's the most exciting thing about all of this, and making sure we as a front office are doing everything we can to help in their development.”

Heading into next week's winter meetings, which will be held virtually, the Marlins' priorities include upgrading the bullpen and adding a veteran bat, Ng said. But improvement can also come from within, she said, because so many prospects are on the cusp of major league success.

'Buzz' draws May

Steven Cohen already is on track for a higher owner WAR than the Wilpons, his purchase the reason Trevor May decided to take a $15.5 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets.

“Just kind of the buzz around Steve and the purchase of the team and the excitement of all the changes happening, my immediate reaction was wanting to be a part of something like that,” May, 31, said Thursday, a day after finalizing his free-agent deal.

Cohen completed his $2.42 billion purchase, a record baseball price, on Nov. 6 and brought back Sandy Alderson to run the team. Alderson fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen as Cohen spent time engaging fans on social media, soliciting ideas to turn around a team that won its only World Series titles in 1969 and 1986.

“There was a connection immediately,” May said. “I saw a lot of the stuff on socials with how he's been a fan for 50 years now or plus and it's something that it's hard to describe. It's something that is just kind of new, it's kind of unprecedented in Major League Baseball. It's really just something that's exciting and you want to match your owner's excitement.”