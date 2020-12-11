Eaton signs 1-year deal to return to the White Sox

CHICAGO – Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million.

Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. That trade was made one a day after the White Sox dealt former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yoán Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault Chicago to the playoffs last season.

Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

Eaton replaces Nomar Mazara, who struggled last season after being acquired from Texas. Eaton figures to play alongside Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert, with slugger Eloy Jiménez in left and Adam Engel likely the fourth outfielder.

Lowe traded from Rays to Rangers

Infielder Nate Lowe was traded from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers for minor league catcher and outfielder Heriberto Hernandez. As part of the swap, Tampa Bay also acquired minor league infielder Osleivis Basabe and minor league outfielder Alexander Ovalles, and Texas obtained minor league first baseman Jake Guenther and a player to be named.

Winter draft starts

Pittsburgh took right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels' organization with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of Thursday's winter meeting draft of players not protected on 40-man rosters.

Soriano, 22, was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for the Arizona Rookie League Angels in 2019 and 5-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances for Burlington of the Class A Midwest League.

A team pays $100,000 to the club it selects a player from but must keep him on its active roster for all of next season or put him on waivers. Then, if he clears, he must be offered back to the previous club for $50,000.

Texas took right-hander Brett De Geus from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers with the second pick.

Detroit selected outfielder Akil Baddoo from Minnesota with the third and Boston got right-hander Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees with the fourth.

Past winter meeting draft picks included left-hander Johan Santana, selected by the Marlins from Houston in 1999 and dealt that day to Minnesota; George Bell, taken by Toronto from Philadelphia in 1980; and Dan Uggla, selected by the Marlins from Arizona in 2005.