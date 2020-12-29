World Series pitcher Snell heading to San Diego

Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series.

Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town.

The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champions. The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he'll be sent to the Padres – subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal.

According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return.

Patiño and Hunt are former TinCaps players.

An ESPN report Monday night also said the Padres were set to acquire Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs.

Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings.

Snell went 2-2 in the American League playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays manager Kevin Cash in favor of reliever Nick Anderson after throwing only 73 pitches in 51/3 dominant innings – a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory.

“There's not a day that goes by that I don't reflect on it,” Cash said last month after winning the AL Manager of the Year award. “That decision was not reflective of my confidence in Blake. It was very reflective of my confidence in Nick, and that's (what) I felt was, at the moment, the best chance for us to win the game.”

Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays in March 2019. He's owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023.

The 28-year-old lefty would give the Padres an ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West.

With a young and talented team that features shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

San Diego's rotation was in shambles when the postseason arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept by the Dodgers in the Division Series.

Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn't expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball's top pitching prospects.

Snell is 42-30 with a 3.24 ERA over five seasons. He has 648 strikeouts in 556 innings.

In the postseason, he is 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in nine games (seven starts) with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings.