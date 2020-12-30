Phillies send pitcher to Dodgers in 3-way trade

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday involving Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher José Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.

Cleavinger, a 26-year-old left-hander, made his last season for the Phillies, tossing two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout Sept. 17 against the Mets.

Paulson played in 175 minor league games with the Dodgers, hitting .253 with 26 homers and 125 RBI. In 2019, he split time between Low-A Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 23-year-old was drafted in the 13th round in 2018 out of Southern California.

Alvarado, 25, was limited to nine appearances last season because of left shoulder inflammation, going 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He is 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA and 15 saves over parts of four major league seasons with the Rays, who signed him out of Venezuela in 2012.

The Dodgers also announced they have agreed to sign right-hander Tommy Kahnle to a $4.75 million, two-year contact. The former Yankees reliever had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and is unlikely to pitch next season, but the 31-year-old can earn up to $750,000 in performance bonuses in 2022 – $250,000 for appearing in 60 games and $500,000 for 70 appearances.

Snell deal finalized

The San Diego Padres finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patiño and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejía and Blake Hunt in the deal announced Tuesday. Patiño and Hunt played for the TinCaps.

Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, then went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six postseason starts for the American League champions.

The 28-year-old lefty gives the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. San Diego is also working to finalize a deal for Cubs starter Yu Darvish, according to reports from ESPN, the Athletic and others.

“This team can play and we're going to be chasing a World Series, which is obviously the most exciting piece to this whole thing,” Snell said.

Patiño may compete to take Snell's vacated spot in Tampa Bay's rotation. The 21-year-old from Colombia is among the top pitching prospects in baseball with a hard fastball and plus slider. He made his debut in 2020 with 10 relief appearances and one start, going 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA. He struck out 21 but walked 14 over 171/3 innings.

Wilcox, 21, was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft from the University of Georgia. At 6-foot-5, he has shown outstanding stuff but has struggled with control.

Mejía, 25, became San Diego's primary catcher during the 2019 season, when he hit .265 with eight homers in 79 games. Hunt, 22, spent 2019 in Class A before the 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus. He batted .255 with five homers in 89 games for the TinCaps two seasons ago.