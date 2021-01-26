Yanks, Red Sox make trade

NEW YORK – The Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Adam Ottavino to Boston on Monday along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash.

As part of the trade, the Yankees agreed to send Boston $850,000 on July 1 to cover part of the $8 million owed to Ottavino, a 35-year-old right-hander entering the final season of a $27 million, three-year contract. New York remains responsible for Ottavino's $3 million signing bonus, due next Jan. 15. This trade gives the Yankees flexibility as they try to stay under the $210 million luxury tax payroll threshold.

Ottavino signed with the Yankees before the 2019 season. He had a successful first season that included a 6-5 record and 1.90 ERA.

But he slumped to a 5.89 ERA during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and manager Aaron Boone did not use him with a lead in the late innings of close games in the final week of the season or during the playoffs.

This was just the second trade since 1987 between the rivals. When New York obtained infielder Stephen Drew from Boston on 2014 for infielder/outfielder Kelly Johnson, it was the first Yankees-Red Sox trade since Boston dealt first baseman/catcher Mike Stanley to New York for pitcher Tony Armas Jr. and a player to be named, who became pitcher Jim Mecir.

German, 22, was 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 2019 in 15 starts and one relief appearance for Class A Tampa of the Florida State League.

USA Baseball, MLB plan combine

Major League Baseball and the U.S. Baseball Federation will stage a showcase for prospects ahead of the amateur draft, which has been pushed back to July 11-13 and will hold its first night in Atlanta.

The first MLB draft combine will take place at the USA Baseball training complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 20-28. The top 88 high school prospects will be invited to play eight games from June 20-26. The event will include medical and performance assessments for invited players.

Participants of the first MLB Draft League will be invited to attend assessments. The Draft League, announced in November, is a wood-bat circuit in which each of five or six teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft.

The founding members are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey: the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The second Product Development Pipeline League for player development will run from July 22 to Aug. 1 and include the top 96 high school players eligible for the 2022 amateur draft, MLB said Monday.

It will be used to identify players for the U.S. under-18 national team; the first PDP League took place in 2019, and the 2020 event was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.