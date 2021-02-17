Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn't been announced.

The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Tatis played in Fort Wayne for most of the 2017 season, when he was just 18 years old, and was one of the best players in the Midwest League during his time with the TinCaps. He hit .281 with 69 RBI and 78 runs scored. He also stole 29 bases, becoming only the sixth teenager in Midwest League history with a 20-20 campaign.

The shortstop broke the single-season TinCaps home-run record with 21, hitting his 20th and record-breaking 21st on back-to-back days in early August to claim the crown. He helped set the TinCaps on a course for a playoff berth before being called up to Double-A in late August.

Tatis is the son of the former big league infielder with the same name and comes from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, also known as the Cradle of Shortstops.

Tatis stands out because of his flair, easy smile, the blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap, a uniform dirtied by his hard-charging play and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs.

The Padres gave slugger Manny Machado a $300 million, 10-year deal before the 2019 season.