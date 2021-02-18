Tatis signs record 14-year contract

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a $340 million, 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

It will be the longest contract signed in MLB history. Giancarlo Stanton, now with the New York Yankees, signed a 13-year, $325 million deal with Miami in 2015. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019. The biggest deal by dollars remains Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year deal signed with the Angels in 2019.

Tatis, 22, has bloomed into a superstar in two full seasons with the Padres. He finished fourth in National League MVP voting in 2020 after batting .277 with a .937 OPS (on-base-plus slugging percentage). In 143 games since the start of the 2019 season, Tatis has a .301 average and .956 OPS.

He led all shortstops and was second in the majors last season with seven outs above average, a metric that ostensibly measures how many outs a player has saved compared to an average player at his position.

While his deal sets a record for length, Tatis may have left dollars on the table if he continues on his star trajectory. His $24.29 million average salary will rank just 19th in the sport.

Tatis played in Fort Wayne for most of the 2017 season, when he was just 18 years old, and was one of the best players in the Midwest League during his time with the TinCaps. He hit .281 with 69 RBI and 78 runs scored. He also stole 29 bases, becoming only the sixth teenager in Midwest League history with a 20-20 campaign.

The shortstop broke the single-season TinCaps home-run record with 21, hitting his 20th and record-breaking 21st on back-to-back days in early August to claim the crown.

He helped set the TinCaps on a course for a playoff berth before being called up to Double-A in late August.

As Tatis was finalizing his deal with the Padres, pitchers and catchers around the game reported to spring training saying they appreciate what's at stake as they try to make sure the season starts on time. The protocols have been tightened even further from what they experienced during the abbreviated 2020 season.

“We've all gone through a year of this, of living through this,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And so I think we're a little, much better equipped of how to handle ourselves, how to conduct ourselves, how to make good use of our time.”

New standards agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players' association require players, staffers and other team personnel to wear electronic tracing wristbands for ballpark access. Players underwent a five-day at-home quarantine before reporting, with exceptions for essential activities and approved outdoor workouts and exercise.

They'll need to stay in their living quarters throughout spring training except for baseball activities, medical care, grocery shopping, takeout food pickups and outdoor physical activity.

“Between the players' union and MLB, the agreement I think is pretty rock-solid when it comes to player safety, staff safety,” Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said Tuesday. “There's going to be a few things that are a little more, what's the word for it, given more importance. I think some of the workouts are going to be in smaller groups, a lot more on point with mask wearing and things like that. I don't think it will affect our work too much. We'll certainly be able to get done what we need to get done.”

But the restrictions will make it more challenging to get ready for the season.

Catcher James McCann faces hurdles this spring trying to bond with an entirely new pitching staff after signing a $40 million, four-year deal with New York Mets.

Normally, the veteran backstop would invite pitchers to dinner, set up play dates for their kids, go out and grab a drink – anything to help develop those relationships.

Under MLB's protocols, even getting together at the team's Florida complex is more difficult. Gathering in places like the video room – usually a convenient spot for 3-4 players to meet – is a no-no.

Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.