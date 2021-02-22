Fernando Tatis' $340 million, 14-year deal completed by Padres

Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million, 14-year contract was completed Monday by the San Diego Padres, the longest deal in baseball history.

“Fernando is a special talent who will be instrumental in bringing a world championship to the city of San Diego,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. “Throughout the process, Fernando’s desire to stay here long term was clear, and we are thrilled that we were able to come to an agreement.”

Tatis, 22, a former Fort Wayne TinCap, had been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2024 season.

The length of his contract exceeded the $325 million, 13-year agreement in November 2014 between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017, and the $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season between Bruce Harper and Philadelphia.

Baseball's biggest deal by dollars remains Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract signed with the Angels in March 2019. Tatis’ deal is the third-largest, also trailing Mookie Betts' $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that starts this season.

While Tatis' contract is of record length, his $24.29 million average salary ranks 19th in baseball.

“Fernando has earned the trust, respect and commitment of our organization,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said in a statement. “Our passionate and loyal fans in San Diego and around the globe now know that Fernando will be wearing a Padres uniform for the next 14 years while displaying his winning and joyful approach to America’s pastime.”

Tatis, 22, hit .277 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a .366 on-base percentage and .571 slugging percentage, and he was fourth in the NL in home runs with 17 and RBIs with 45 while stealing 11 bases.

A son of former major leaguer Fernando Tatis, he has a .301 average in 143 career big league games with 39 home runs, 98 RBIs since his debut on March 28, 2019.

Tatis signed for a $700,000 bonus as an amateur with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, then earned $555,555 as a rookie in 2019 and $219,185 in prorated pay last season. He was traded to San Diego on June 4, 2016, for right-hander James Shields and cash considerations.